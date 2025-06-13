MY OBSERVATIONS REGARDING THE IMPASSE RELATING TO ECL’s BURIAL- CHISHALA KATEKA

MY OBSERVATIONS REGARDING THE IMPASSE RELATING TO ECL’s BURIAL.



12 June 2025



To President Hichilema. Leadership from the front in this matter

The Late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) passed away around 06:00 hours on Thursday, 5 June 2025 with news of his passing reaching the nation only in the afternoon of that same day – with the announcement being made by his daughter Mrs Tasila Lungu-Mwansa (MP, Chawama). There was an information gap of about six hours from the time of death to the announcement to the nation.





Edgar Lungu was the immediate former President of this nation and his passing should have, nay, deserved an official announcement from Government. Indeed, when a former Head of State passes on, even if there may be no law prescribing it, it behoves the sitting President to make that announcement.





We have noted with dismay that you, Sir, merely acknowledged on your Face Book page that you had been informed of the passing and regretted the same, passing condolences to the family and the nation.





We have also taken note that the first official announcement was made by the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa, two and a half days later – to the effect that you, Sir, had declared a period of seven days of national mourning from Sunday 7 to Sunday 15 June 2025.





We have now noted that there seems to be an impasse between Government and the late former President’s family with regard to the repatriation of the remains of the departed as well as to how and where to bury him.





Today marks exactly seven days since his death. This whole stand-off, which is in the public arena, demonstrates that someone is not taking leadership and that someone is YOU.





The family is understandably upset by whatever has gone on before but more so by the death as well as their perception that had the former President accessed medical attention sooner than he did, their beloved one would still be alive today.





Aside from the family, the nation is waiting to put closure to this matter and that closure can only be done when the former President is buried. The nation is confused and perplexed at what is going on.





In our Zambian and African culture, when an illness or a death visits, even our enemies, we engage and walk alongside them or their families until there is closure. We do not stand aloof. It has been noticed that you, Sir, have not even addressed the nation over this death. A Facebook page acknowledgement of the death of a former head of state is not an official engagement with the nation.





YOU, Sir, have got the power and capacity to change all this. Rather than sending emissaries that are doing more harm than good to this effort, you Sir, should take the lead on this.





Firstly, become more empathetic and engaged. Zambians are mourning, hurting, angry and deeply divided. Sir, this situation presents an opportunity for you to unite the nation. Speak to us, comfort us in our mourning, do the right thing in the circumstances, do not mind what comments people make but just play your part. There is no leader that does not get contrary comments to his/her leadership decisions. You cannot be all things to everyone.





Secondly, make an effort to go and see the widow wherever this may be, or whichever becomes most convenient. This would go a long way in bringing healing to the nation as well as to the family. You might wish to use emissaries such as Mr. Lazarus Kapambwe – a well respected diplomat to prepare the way for you.





Mr President, do not allow this opportunity to pass you by.



I have taken this liberty to address you as above in the interest of national unity as well as causing this hurtful phase, especially to the family, to reach a conclusion that begins to mend all broken hearts and enables the nation to move on.





To the Family of the late former President His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



My deepest condolences on this great loss.



You all know better that the late former President was a man of peace even when provoked. He cared for you his family greatly and wanted only the best for you.





Mama Lungu, you are a mature believer and very prayerful. The situation that we find ourselves in is regrettable and most distressing. My appeal to you and the family is that you should look at this situation from the perspective of the grand scheme of history.





20, 30 or even 50 years from now should be asked the questions:



Did your husband/father/grandfather deserve a burial befitting a hero?



Did he deserve an honoured place as one that selflessly served Zambians?





Did he do his best for Zambia?



Did he leave a legacy that Zambians will continue to point to?



If answers to these questions are yes, then please please please, do not allow some people that are themselves only here for a short while, rob you and the former President, that which is due to him. They already robbed him of a lot that was due to him during his lifetime. Do not allow them to rob him of this.





You would not be doing this for the Government but:



you would be burying him with honour for that is his due.



You will also be doing this for us Zambians that are mourning your husband and helping us put closure to this and want to see their

President buried with honour and dignity.





You will be doing this for a nation that is deeply divided and needs healing. Any other burial than one that is due to your husband will ensure that the nation continues divided. and finally





You will be doing this because, in wisdom, you will be rising above the thought process of those that have constantly tried to humiliate your husband and your family. You will prove to be the bigger person.



CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party