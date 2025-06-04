“My Office Moves With Me”: The Road Warrior Spirit of Janet Kamenda, Female Truck Driver Defying Stereotypes





In a world where most people wake up and walk into an office, Janet Kamenda wakes up already in hers a powerful machine of steel and wheels that she commands with grit, grace, and an unshakable sense of purpose.





A proud Zambian woman behind the wheel of a heavy-duty truck, Janet is not just driving cargo she’s steering a movement. A movement that challenges stereotypes, empowers women, and celebrates the unseen heroes who keep nations connected.





“My truck is my office,” Janet says. “It’s where I think, work, eat, and sometimes sleep. It’s my grind my hustle on wheels.”



For Janet, the road isn’t just a route it’s a way of life. Her cab becomes her workspace, her rest stop, and her temporary home. Behind every delivery made and every mile conquered lies a story of determination, sacrifice, and strength.





Truck driving, especially as a woman, is no walk in the park. It demands long hours, grueling conditions, and time away from family. But Janet doesn’t complain. She reflects with pride and honesty.





“Yes, I have a home. It’s filled with love, peace, and memories. But I only visit it. Because the road is where I live most of the time,” she says.

“This life takes discipline working when you’re exhausted, resting in strange places, pushing on when your heart misses home.”





And yet, she embraces it.

To the outside world, people often only see the final product: the delivery, the stocked shelves, the fuel at the station. But few understand the journey it takes to get it all there.



“People see the destination. But I live the journey,” she shares. “Every corner I turn, every kilometer I cover that’s the real story.”





Janet’s story is not just her own, it’s the story of countless truck drivers across Zambia and beyond. And for the women who dare to step into this male-dominated industry, it’s a powerful declaration of what’s possible.





“If you’re out there grinding whether you’re driving, running your own business, or working long hours away from family just know this: you’re not alone.

Your hard work matters. Your sacrifice is your strength.”





In a time when women are increasingly breaking barriers in sectors once considered off-limits, Janet Kamenda stands tall as a symbol of what courage looks like in motion.



“We don’t just work. We carry nations. We connect cities. We move the world.”





For Janet, her truck may have wheels but her vision stands still and strong: to inspire more women to pursue non-traditional careers, to take pride in honest work, and to redefine what power looks like.





“So yes, my office moves with me,” she says with a smile.

“Yes, my home misses me. But I’m out here making it happen.”





Her message to Zambia, to Africa, and to every working woman fighting to make her dreams roll forward?

Keep going. Your journey matters. You’re not just driving, you’re delivering something far greater than cargo: you’re delivering purpose.



June 4, 2025

©️ KUMWESU