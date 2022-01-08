MY ONLY DAUGHTER HAS NEGLECTED ME

My Daughter, Memory Mubanga Chileshe and I had a typical Mother and Daughter relationship. We both liked cooking and Listening to IIyashi Lya Pano Insonde and Ifyabukaya Radio Drama on ZNBC radio 1. She was not only my daughter but also my best Friend.

My Husband died when Mubanga was 6 years old and in Grade one at Chisengalumbwe Primary School in Lusaka.

I raised and educated my daughter all by myself. I used to sell roasted groundnuts and already cooked beans at Kasaba Tavern in Kabwata so that my daughter could be educated and have a better life.

And after she completed her Grade 12, she started doing a course in Social work at Young Women Christian Association ( YWCA) and after she completed her studies, she got a Job as a counselor at one of the local clinics in Lusaka.

We then moved from Jake compound and started renting a better house in Chilenje, behind Shoprite.

In 2011, my daughter got married to a police officer and the three of us started living in Libala stage 3.

My health started failing me in 2017. I started losing weight, was always thirst and was always fatigued. I also started having blurred vision and frequent urination. I went to the hospital were I was diagnosed with diabetes. I was immediately put on medication.

As Time went by, I started

Wetting my Pants unknowingly.

I would urinate on myself in front of people without feeling it.I would also find my bed wet every morning.The whole thing did not go well with my only child/daughter who started complaining that, her house was smelling of urine and that, i was embarrassing her and that ,I was a nuisance in her home.

Mubanga stopped talking to me, she became unhappy and our relationship fell apart.

As a grown up person, I knew that I was no longer wanted in her house.

I realized everything I did was affecting the people around me,

so i left her house and came to live in village in Mwense

It has been 2 yrs since I came to the village and sadly my daughter has never called to check on me even when she knows that my health is bad. I inject myself with insulin everyday.

I have shared my story hoping it will reach out to my daughter. I just want to tell her that it is sad that she has abandoned me because of my illness. I want to tell her that, I will always love her and she will always have my blessings and I wish her all the best in her marriage and life in general.