MY POSITION ON  BILL 7 – Fr. Chris Chanda Mukuka

By Fr. Chris Chanda Mukuka

Catholic Diocese of Mpika

Date: 3rd December 2025



MY POSITION ON THE CONSTITUTION (AMENDMENT) BILL NO. 7 OF 2025



As a Catholic priest serving in the Diocese of Mpika, I feel morally obliged to speak with clarity and pastoral responsibility on matters that affect the nation’s democratic life, the dignity of citizens, and the future of our children. The Constitution is not a political tool. It is the sacred framework that protects our freedoms, our rights, and the orderly governance of the Republic.





After studying the contents of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025, and listening attentively to the concerns raised by the Church, the Oasis Forum, the Law Association of Zambia, and many citizens of goodwill, I stand with the Oasis Forum in calling for the withdrawal and reconsideration of Bill 7.





1. The Bill Weakens the Voice of the People



Bill 7 removes by-elections for party-sponsored Members of Parliament and gives political parties the power to appoint replacements. This takes away the people’s constitutional right to choose their representatives. Democracy flows from the people—not from party headquarters.





2. It Expands and Politicizes Parliament



By increasing parliamentary seats from 156 to 211, and expanding nominated and party-list positions, the Bill grows government unnecessarily and risks turning Parliament into a space dominated by political interests instead of citizens’ welfare..





3. It Concentrates Power in Political Parties



Through mixed-member proportional representation and party-appointed MPs, the Bill shifts power from voters to political party structures. This weakens accountability and creates a Parliament that answers more to party leaders than to the electorate.





4. It Risks Weakening Local Governance



By removing the two-term limit for mayors and council chairpersons and allowing MPs to sit on councils, Bill 7 opens the door to entrenchment of power and reduces the independence of local authorities.





5. It Moves Important Offices Away from Neutrality



Allowing the Attorney-General and Solicitor-General to remain in office after elections threatens the impartiality and balance required in legal and governance processes.





6. It Was Not Subjected to Genuine National Consultation



Constitutional changes must be driven by wide consultation and national consensus. The Constitutional Court’s ruling that Bill 7 is invalid due to lack of public participation confirms the concerns raised by many Zambians.





MY PASTORAL APPEAL



As a priest, I do not speak for any political party. I speak for justice, for moral order, and for the common good. The Constitution belongs to all Zambians, present and future. It must not be amended in ways that weaken democracy, undermine accountability, or silence the voice of citizens.





I therefore join the Oasis Forum, civil society, and all people of goodwill in calling for:



1. The withdrawal of Bill 7 in its current form.



2. A fresh, inclusive, and transparent national consultation process.



3. A Constitution that strengthens—not weakens—our democratic institutions.





CONCLUSION



Zambia is bigger than any political interest. Our duty is to safeguard the nation’s unity, peace, and democratic foundations. As a shepherd of God’s people, I stand for a Constitution that respects the dignity of every Zambian and upholds the principles of justice, transparency, and accountability.



God bless Zambia.

God bless our people.

God bless our democracy.



