My Response to the Government’s Statement on the Cyber Security Act No. 3 of 2025- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

My Response to the Government’s Statement on the Cyber Security Act No. 3 of 2025



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The Government of the Republic of Zambia has issued a formal response defending the recently enacted Cyber Security Act No. 3 of 2025, particularly in response to concerns raised by the U.S. Embassy. However, no amount of technical language or legal justification can obscure a glaring reality: this law is deeply flawed, dangerously open to abuse, and overwhelmingly rejected by the Zambian people.



Civil society organizations, legal experts, the media, opposition parties, youth movements, and digital rights advocates have spoken—loudly, clearly, and consistently. They have warned that this law, in both its intent and design, is not about safeguarding cyberspace. It is about consolidating state power, controlling digital discourse, and intimidating citizens into silence.



The government’s insistence that the Act aligns with international norms is both misleading and disingenuous. International conventions do not give governments license to suppress freedoms under the guise of security. The fact that a strategic ally like the United States has issued a warning—citing potential dangers to privacy, freedom of expression, and democratic space—should not be brushed aside with bureaucratic platitudes. It should serve as a wake-up call.



We are left asking the uncomfortable but necessary question: Why is a government that came into power on the promise of openness and accountability now defending a law that undermines both? Why does a so-called “listening government” so brazenly ignore the voices of the very people it swore to empower?



Citing foreign laws and judicial oversight means nothing in a context where state power is routinely weaponized against critics and legal protections are applied selectively. Zambians do not need more promises. We need action. We need leadership that listens, not lectures. We need laws that protect our freedoms, not tools that criminalize dissent.



This Act must be repealed or fundamentally restructured. Nothing less will suffice. The digital space must remain a realm for expression, not surveillance; for participation, not prosecution.



History will judge those who stood by as hard-won freedoms were chipped away. The time to resist this regression is now—before silence becomes the only language left to the Zambian people.



Let this be clear: We will not be silent. We will not be watched into submission. We will speak until our voices are heard and our rights are restored.