MY THOUGHTS ARE STILL ON YOU SMILING WHEN A NASTY STATEMENT WAS MADE IN YOUR PRESENCE AT STATEHOUSE – LAURA MITI COUNSELS HH

MY THOUGHTS ARE STILL ON YOU SMILING WHEN A NASTY STATEMENT WAS MADE IN YOUR PRESENCE AT STATEHOUSE – LAURA COUNSELS HH

At some point, soon, Bill 7 will pass – or not pass. That’s a given.

I hope it does not pass. Other citizens hope it does.

I’ve vocally stated by position against the Bill. Others have done so, for it.

This is what I can say with hand on my heart – I would be willing to have the sun shine on everything I have done, and will do, to advocate against this Bill.

I would not hesitate to have every word I have spoken about, it broadcasted from the hills and on every media house.

I would be able to do everything again, with Special Branch and Angel Gabriel sitting next to me, because I have focused my efforts on trying to convince the President, his government and his party on how I see things.

That has been true of myself, the organisation I work for and, to my knowledge, the partner CSOs we have worked with.

It is generally true about everything I do.

If you are looking for dirt on me – maybe check on who I fancy來.

I say this to ask President Hichilema, if you can categorically say the same thing, in your exercise of office.

That, whether Bill 7 passes or not, you can stand up tall about all you, your government and your party have said and done – to advance it.

That you would be willing to have a light shone on and a loudspeaker connected to every room in which your strategy to pass the Bill has been set out.

That, hand on heart, you can say it has been, is and will be for Zambia.

Yes, Mr President, my thoughts are still on you smiling when a nasty statement was made in your presence, in our State House – to quote you.

Never, Mr President, should we want anything so much that we are willing to look away from wrong.

That is, especially, true if we are powerful.

The sun will rise the day after Bill 7 passes or falls.

The problem you sit with, Mr President, is that whether it passes or not, the fact will remain that we saw you smile when you should have authoritatively said – No don’t go there!

The question will remain – what else would laugh at?

Integrity, Sir, is best seen when we walk uphill.