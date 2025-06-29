My wife put me in a bottle, hubby tells court

A 44-year-old man of Ten Miles has dragged his wife, Mercy Bwalya, 23, to court seeking divorce over allegations of infidelity and use of charms to control him.





John Ncwane told the Matero Local Court that he met Bwalya on Facebook and later married her, only to discover she cheated on him just two days after their wedding.





Ncwane said Bwalya and her family had hired her former boyfriend to be the DJ at their wedding and despite discovering this, he forgave her.





He further told the court that just a week into their marriage, he found out that Bwalya was entertaining 33 other men, and had nud£ photos of other men on her phone.



Source: News Diggers