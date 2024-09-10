My wife takes care of my business, without her, I wouldn’t be in this position” – Lebron James

Lebron James has revealed he would not be where he is today as a serial winner in professional basketball, if not for the support of his wife, Savannah James.

James is not only regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but also one of the most decorated athletes in sports history.

According to him, Savannah has been immense in contributing to his current position, raising his daughter Nova and two sons Bronny and Bryce, who have threaded an identical path to that of their father in basketball.

Per a report by ANDSCAPE, after clinching the gold medal and MVP award at the just-ended Paris 2024 Olympics with Team USA, James insisted the significance of Savannah’s incredible support for his journey, indicating it as crucial to where he is today.

“My wife takes care of the business, man, She’s the best. Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position to be able to do what I do and love the game”

The all-time NBA scorer would not have featured at the Olympics this year if not for Savannah’s go ahead as he had not been with the team during the 2023 FIBA world Cup. Nonetheless, she gave the green light although it seemed the best moment to spend time with her husband in the off season, and Team USA have Savannah to thank for that.

James and Savannah dated for close to a decade and have been married for over 20 years. To him, her sacrifice and dedication in looking after his family is all he could ask for.

“I love it. So, to have my wife and my two boys and my daughter here and the rest of my family here, it was everything”, he added.

James’ consistency and accolades won indicate how much time and work he has put into his career, but Savannah remained affectionate and understanding across all phases of his journey, equally knowing the challenges and quality time the game could take away from her.

James also expressed that his family was his main driving force during what was probably his last Olympic participation.

“It means everything. It’s why I do it. I do it for my family.”

Although James is 39-years-old, his current level could see him feature for a few more years, potentially by his sons before he retires.

For a mother and wife who has invested so much into the success of her family, Savannah would be absolutely thrilled to see it become a reality.