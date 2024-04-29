MY WIFE THREATENS TO KILL ME FOR FAILING TO SATISFY HER IN BED, COURT HEARS

By Chamuka Shalubala

THE Matero Local Court has heard that a 49-year-old man’s wife threatens to kill him for failing to sexually satisfy her in bed.

And the court has also heard that the 32-year-old wife also threatens to start having sex with secondary school going pupils at a community school which he runs.

This is in a matter in which Dennis Sikanika dragged Faustina Chola to the Lusaka Matero Local Court for divorce.

Sinkala wondered why his wife was making a big deal out of his failure to sexually satisfy her when he had made it very clear that he was unable to perform his manly duties “100 per cent” before they tied the knot in 2014…

(Read more in Newsdiggers)