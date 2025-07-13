My world, My rules’: MaMkhize takes over another top club

Shauwn Mkhize, famously known as MaMkhize, has been unveiled as the president of Mbabane Highlanders.

This follows months after her South African team, Royal AM, was seized by SARS over a staggering R40 million tax debt.

Royal AM was then expelled from the PSL, shaking the local football scene.

Despite ongoing controversies, MaMkhize has stepped into a fresh chapter in eSwatini football.

In a press statement, Mbabane Highlanders, now rebranded as Mbalane Highlanders AM, announced MaMkhize’s appointment as president.

She shared a heartfelt message at a special welcome ceremony on Saturday, 12 July.

OFFICIAL CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT: Officially introducing the new Mbabane Highlanders AM Football Club look as Ms Shawn Mkhize officially takes over the reigns as the club president. pic.twitter.com/lZNrjz4xeH — Mbabane Highlanders AM F.C (@MbnHighlanders) July 12, 2025

“Today marks a new chapter, not a takeover but a partnership,” she declared confidently.

MaMkhize added her signature “AM” to the club’s name and introduced a striking black and gold kit.

She spoke about merging South African and eSwatini football histories, driven by shared ambition and excellence.

“Together, we will raise the standard, grow our talent, and bring this club the success it deserves,” she said.

MaMkhize pledged to lead with integrity, vision, and heart, promising big changes ahead.

“We’re not here to participate; we’re here to elevate,” she boldly stated.

Although she brings elements from Royal AM, MaMkhize does not own Mbabane Highlanders.

According to Sunday World, she has signed a three-year contract to manage the club.

NO DEAL FOR PIRATES

Rumours swirled earlier this year about MaMkhize possibly joining another eSwatini club, Moneni Pirates.

Speculation peaked when she attended their Ingwenyama Cup final against Royal Leopards in April.

However, Moneni Pirates president Thulani Xaba dismissed the claims outright.

“I haven’t spoken to or met her,” Xaba told FARPost, denying any talks of ownership.

He suggested the rumours may just fuel her social media image rather than reflect real negotiations.

Xaba also threw subtle shade, hinting she wasn’t who they wanted as a club figure.

Despite past legal troubles including fraud, forgery, and tax evasion claims, MaMkhize’s influence remains strong.

For now, MaMkhize is focused on steering Mbabane Highlanders AM to new heights.

With black and gold pride, she begins her bold new mission in eSwatini football.