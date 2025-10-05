MYSTERY IN NAKATO WARD AS LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT CANDIDATE GOES MISSING AHEAD OF BY-ELECTION





A political twist has hit Nakato Ward in Mongu District of Western Province, where the Leadership Movement candidate, Wamundila Silumesi, has reportedly gone missing just days before the scheduled by-election.





On September 22nd, 2025, two political parties, the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Leadership Movement (LM), successfully filed their nominations at Nakato Primary School, Nalikwanda constituency in Mongu district setting up a two-party contest.





However, concern has gripped the Leadership Movement after its campaign manager, Akufuna Akufuna, revealed to Diamond Media after the arrival of ballot papers at the Mongu Municipal Council, that Silumesi has been missing since Wednesday and that all efforts to locate him have proved futile.





Meanwhile, the Nakato Ward by-election remains slated for Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, despite uncertainty surrounding the disappearance of one of the key contenders.



Diamond TV