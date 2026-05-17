Mystery SUVs Spotted in Trump’s Beijing Motorcade Spark Online Speculation



A group of unusual high-roof SUVs seen accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump’s motorcade during his visit to Beijing has drawn widespread attention online, with analysts and observers questioning what role the vehicles may have played in the security convoy.





The modified SUVs, believed to be based on China’s Hongqi LS7 platform, featured oversized roof structures and visibly heavy rear suspension loads. According to reporting from Interesting Engineering and The War Zone, the vehicles may have been carrying specialized electronic warfare, anti-drone, communications, or surveillance equipment, although no official explanation has been provided so far.





Several other modified vehicles were also seen in the convoy, including Chevrolet Suburbans, Lincoln Navigators, and support vans fitted with additional antennas and roof-mounted systems. Security experts noted that modern presidential motorcades increasingly rely on advanced counter-drone and electronic protection technologies due to evolving threats.





At this stage, the exact purpose of the mysterious SUVs remains unconfirmed, and much of the discussion surrounding them is based on open-source analysis and visual observations from the convoy footage.



Source: Interesting Engineering / The War Zone