NACHULA CONFIDENT AS COPPER QUEENS GEAR UP FOR NIGERIA REMATCH



Copper Queens winger Racheal Nachula says Zambia’s confidence is sky-high heading into Friday’s quarterfinal clash with Nigeria at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024.





Zambia finished second in Group B without losing a single match and collecting seven points. The focus now shifts to Friday’s crunch tie against the record champions Nigeria, in a rematch of the 2022 bronze medal match where Zambia won 1-0.





“My teammates and I are very happy because we managed to come second in our group stage and of which our group I think it was very tough. Three teams from our group have qualified to the quarterfinals and that shows that our group was very tough and strong,” Nachula said.





“As Copper Queens, we know that Nigeria is one of the best teams in Africa and I think Copper Queens also we are also one of the best teams in Africa. We can conquer each and every team and we are not scared of any team, like we cannot be scared of Nigeria.”





She said the team’s mentality is solid and their preparation has been focused on executing coach Nora Häuptle’s plans.





“All we need is just to work extra hard and be focused and also maintain the instructions that we have been given by our coach and we are going to play the game according to our coach’s plan,” Nachula said.





“Nothing is going to disturb us. Nothing is going to disturb us mentally or physically. We are ready for Nigeria and I am sure it will be a good game,” she added.



Zambia’s win over Nigeria in 2022 remains a key point of motivation for Nachula and the Copper Queens.





“In the 2022 edition, we faced Nigeria in the third and fourth game and we came out third. We beat Nigeria and that also gave us motivation… no matter how big the team is, we can beat them because we are Copper Queens and we know what we are capable of doing,” she said.





“We are strong enough and we can conquer each and every team, whether in Africa or worldwide.”



The winner of the Zambia versus Nigeria quarterfinal will meet either South Africa or Senegal in the semifinals.