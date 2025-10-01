NAKACHINDA CALLS FOR OPPOSITION UNITY – PUT ZAMBIA FIRST, NOT PERSONAL AMBITIONS





By: Justin Banda



Tonse Alliance And Patriotic Front (Pf) Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, Has Called On Opposition Leaders Within The Alliance To Set Aside Personal Interests And Focus On Building A United Front Capable Of Unseating The Ruling United Party For National Development (Upnd).





Speaking To Journalists Following A Court Appearance, Mr. Nakacinda Emphasized The Need For Internal Cohesion, Urging Alliance Members To Stop Undermining One Another And Instead Prioritize The Expectations Of The Zambian People.





He Further Criticized The Proposed 2026 National Budget, Describing It As A Public Relations Exercise That Fails To Address The Real Challenges Facing Zambians.





Nakachinda Argued That The Budget Appears Designed To Mask The Shortcomings Of The Current Administration Rather Than Offer Meaningful Solutions.



