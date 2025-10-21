NAKACHINDA HANDS HIMSELF UP
Nakachinda had two courts, (Magistrate and High Court) sharing the same opinion that he had committed a crime by falsely claiming that President Hichilema had summoned judges at his home to give them instructions.
Our advice to PF leadership, tame your tongues, stop the bitterness, stop smearing innocent citizens, walk within the law, then you’re safe.
Nakachinda please don’t mislead us we are not politicians. You don’t even feed us and the money you got was enjoyed by yourself not Zambian people. So speak for yourself and your P-Fools
There are two lonely places where Humans often go alone, in spite of a Crowd surrounding you: Grave and Jail
What I know is that there was once upon a Time Hon Judge Chocho Situmbeko, with a case of an Injunction concerning the Patriotic Front, and Miles Sampa over the so called PF Conference ..Interparte Hearing never heard, and ruling deferred, and today still waiting for the Ruling.
And I also know that Hon Judge Timothy Katenekwa was also supposed to rule on the case of Miles Sampa and the PF. Well the hon Judge was Retired in National Interest..and the case was gathering dust for over a Year.
Allocated to Judge Conceptor Chinyama with a consent agreement entered into between the Parties. From April 2025 the judge couldnt sign the consent Order. The Honorable Judge in October sends the case to a full trial.
And there is also Hon Judge Sililo Siloka handling the case of PF…The Honorable Judge Dismissed the case over preliminary issues, some thing like multiplicity, he said.
And a lot of other cases of the Patriotic Front before this and that court.. The cases never move…just Judges “caressing ” preliminary issues.
Hon Raphael Nakachinda you are going to Jail today.
The people who are sending you to Jail think they have fixed you. But it’s their Conscience which will be in Prison for 18 months…and to their graves. Hon Raphael Nakachinda you are an Innocent Man..We know the Zambia we are living under.
Nothing stays the same in this world. Nothing under the sun remains hidden forever. The Jailers will be in Jail Soon.
Soldier on Hon Raphael Nakachinda..
You are a hero to me.