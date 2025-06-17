Nakachinda Raphael’s Controversial Behavior During Edgar Lungu’s Funeral, A Moment for Reflection or Political Opportunism?





By ; Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo – LLB, Author, Scientist, Political and Governance Activist

17/06/2025



Zambia is currently mourning the passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a leader whose tenure significantly shaped the country’s political landscape, in both positive and negative ways. Regardless of one’s political views, it remains a historical fact that Dr. Lungu served as President of the Republic of Zambia.





His legacy, now etched in the annals of our beloved nation, deserves to be honored with dignity and unity.





However, during this solemn period, officially declared by President Hakainde Hichilema, controversy has emerged surrounding the conduct of Raphael Nakachinda, a prominent opposition figure and Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF). His public remarks and behavior have drawn criticism, raising concerns about political opportunism at a time when the nation should be united in mourning.





A Time for Unity, Not Division



Funerals, especially those of national leaders, are sacred moments for reflection, reconciliation, and respect.



Zambia has witnessed this during the funerals of its past presidents, Levy Mwanawasa, Frederick Chiluba, Michael Sata, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, and Rupiah Banda. In each case, national mourning was marked by a spirit of unity and decorum.





Sadly, Nakachinda’s recent statements have disrupted this spirit.



Many Zambians, including members of the Republican Progressive Party (RPP), have expressed alarm at his inflammatory comments. His assertions, claiming that certain individuals, including the government, were complicit in Lungu’s death, have been widely condemned as reckless, baseless, and deeply inappropriate, knowing that Mr Lungu has been unwell since 2015.





Instead of allowing citizens to grieve peacefully, Nakachinda’s accusations have stirred unnecessary political tension. His claims risk fueling mistrust at a time when the country needs healing and cohesion.





Controversial Claims and Their Impact



Since Lungu’s passing, Nakachinda has made several bold and controversial statements, most notably, alleging that the late president may have been poisoned.





These allegations, lacking credible evidence, have fueled conspiracy theories and ignited national debate.



While some citizens have taken his claims seriously, others see them as a calculated attempt to politicize a tragedy. Civil society groups and political analysts alike have criticized Nakachinda’s remarks for promoting panic and disunity, arguing that such rhetoric undermines the national interest.





To date, the government has not officially responded to most of these claims. However, Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa, publicly refuted allegations that the state obstructed Lungu’s travel or neglected his medical needs. He clarified that the late president was not “whisked” out of the country, nor was his freedom of movement blocked, he also indicated that actually the government had offered to financially help the late President Edgar Lungu health through his personal medical Doctor who officially corresponded with the government.





President Hichilema, in his address to the nation, urged Zambians to maintain calm, show respect, and avoid divisive behavior during this national period of mourning.





Internal PF Struggles and the Politics of Succession



In addition to attacking the government, Nakachinda has warned of looming leadership struggles within the Patriotic Front (PF) following Lungu’s death. His remarks hint at internal power wrangles, suggesting the party may face a turbulent transition.





This has sparked concern among PF supporters, many of whom worry that infighting could further weaken the opposition’s ability to present a united front against the ruling party. Political observers fear that without a clear succession plan, the PF may descend into factionalism and lose credibility.





A Lesson in Restraint, Wisdom from Senegal



There is a well-known African proverb that says from Senegal , which says : “The day a mosquito lands on your testicles is the day you learn there is a better way to resolve issues without using violence.” This proverb, while humorous, offers deep wisdom, reminding us that patience and diplomacy are often more effective than force.





President Hichilema and his government have demonstrated commendable restraint in the face of provocation, showing that wisdom often lies in calm leadership. Political leaders like Nakachinda should reflect on this.





In sensitive times, aggressive rhetoric only inflames tensions, while thoughtful, strategic communication helps maintain peace and order.



The Bigger Picture, Navigating Zambia’s Political Landscape





Nakachinda’s behavior during Lungu’s funeral reflects broader challenges in Zambia’s political culture. Reports have emerged that certain political actors may be exploiting Lungu’s death for personal gain, using his legacy to jockey for relevance and influence.





For example, debate has erupted over Lungu’s alleged final wishes regarding his burial. Questions have been raised, notably by legal experts such as Counsel Wynter Kabimba SC, about whether those wishes were genuinely expressed by the former president, given the absence of a written will or codicil. Although the government and the Lungu family have agreed on funeral arrangements, skepticism continues to linger in the public discourse.





A Call for Respect and National Solidarity



As Zambia lays Dr. Edgar Lungu to rest, the focus must be on honoring his contributions, not engaging in political blame games or sowing division. Nakachinda and others must recognize that national mourning is not a time for political theater.





It is a solemn moment to reflect, reconcile, and reaffirm our shared identity as Zambians.



Let us ensure that Lungu’s final journey is marked not by controversy but by dignity, peace, and unity. The people of Zambia deserve a farewell that transcends political lines and brings the nation together in collective remembrance.