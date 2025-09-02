NAKACHINDA, SAMPA BELONG TO TONSE ALLIANCE – CHABINGA



Mafinga Member of Parliament, Robert Chabinga, has charged that the faction of the Patriotic Front (PF) led by Raphael Nakacinda and Matero MP Miles Sampa is not actually a part of the PF.

Instead, he argues that they are aligned with the Tonse Alliance. Addressing the media today at his base in Mafinga constituency, Mr. Chabinga, who is currently serving as the acting president of the PF, revealed that Miles Sampa, the lawmaker from Matero, distanced himself from both Chabinga and his Secretary General, Mr. Morgan Ngona, under circumstances that remain unclear.





Mr. Chabinga,who is also the leader of the opposition in parliament, has urged Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa and Mr. Rapheal Nakacinda to refrain from involving Republican President Hakainde Hichilema in the internal disputes of the PF.





Mr. Chabinga has called on all PF members, as well as those interested in the PF presidency, to be patient and allow the courts to make a ruling on a case concerning the eligibility of the convention that took place on August 23, 2023.



Mr. Chabinga has urged everyone planning to hold a convention before the court’s ruling to refrain from doing so and to show respect for the judicial process.



Camnet TV