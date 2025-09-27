⬆️ GIST | Nakachinda Throws Mwila Out, More Cracks Emerge



The Patriotic Front is tearing itself apart. Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has expelled former SG Davies Mwila for traveling to South Africa without clearance. The accusation is heavy: that Mwila and his allies went shopping for a presidential candidate and funding outside party structures. In PF politics, that is treason.





The decision has triggered aftershocks. UBZ president Hector Soondo is calling for the net to be widened. He wants every PF Central Committee member linked to the South Africa trip punished. In his view, indiscipline is eating away at PF’s authority and weakening the Tonse Alliance from within.





Sean Tembo, Tonse spokesperson and PEP president, is equally blunt. He has long argued that PF cannot claim automatic ownership of the alliance ticket. He points to the Tonse constitution and insists leadership must be chosen collectively. His words expose the cracks that many PF leaders pretend do not exist.





Robert Chabinga is sharpening the knife from another angle. He insists he is the rightful PF leader, recognised by the Registrar of Societies. He is threatening to stop any PF convention that sidelines him. For a party already drowning in court cases, this is a warning with teeth.





The Tonse Alliance was built to ride on Edgar Lungu’s candidacy. His death has left it wobbling. PF wants to hold the driver’s seat. Zumani has called for a council meeting to chart a way forward. Nakacinda has dismissed it as illegal. Expulsion letters are now the latest weapon of choice.





The optics are brutal. PF is not fighting UPND, it is fighting itself. Tonse, instead of projecting unity, is parading confusion. The risk is obvious: a divided PF means a weakened alliance, and a weakened alliance means UPND walks into 2026 with less resistance.





The lesson is sharp. Parties that cannot govern themselves cannot convince the nation they can govern a country. PF and Tonse are discovering that internal chaos is the fastest way to hand power to their opponents.



