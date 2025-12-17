NAKACHINDA’S TRIBAL REMARKS LAND HIM 6 MONTHS IN PRISON



‎‎The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has sentenced faction Patriotic Front secretary general Raphael Nakacinda to six months imprisonment with hard labour for uttering tribal remarks which had potential to fuel ethnic division.





Lusaka magistrate Idah Phiri noted that his sentiments had potential to incite violence.





Mr Nakacinda will serve the six months jail term concurrently, or side by side, with the 18 months jail term he is serving for defamation of the President.





For the case he has been jailed for today, the politician was charged with expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour.



CHOMBA MUSIKA

ZDM