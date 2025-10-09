Nakacinda challenges Sean Tembo to leave Tonse Alliance



THE Patriotic Front has challenged its politically-charged alliance partner Sean Tembo to parachute out of the wrangle-hit Tonse Alliance if he thinks he has superior ideas.





The challenge was made by PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda yesterday as he spoke during a Tonse Alliance presser which shunned by Tembo the spokesperson but attended by acting chairperson Given Lubinda and his co-chair Danny Pule.





“If they have better ideas on how this thing can be done, persuade each other, come up with a common position and move forward. And for us, we are saying an olive branch has been extended to everybody, including those who may have insulted us. And we are also saying, like the president said, I felt offended by anything that could have been done or said,” he stated.





Nakacinda however said this camp was ready to reconcile with anyone from the alliance who felt offended by the current alliance happenings.





He also wondered how Tembo who is not a PF member can think he has powers to control and appoint PF leaders as Tonse Alliance council of leaders.





Meanwhile, Pule claimed that he together with Nakacinda and Lubinda were the only true leaders of the alliance and anything coming from Tembo was to be ignored.





“Besides me and honourable Nakacinda, there’s no other genuine leadership of the Tonse Alliance. We are the top leadership of the Tonse Alliance. Any meeting convened without me, Nakacinda and Lubinda is not a genuine meeting. You need to ignore it,” said Pule.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 9, 2025