NAKACINDA DEMANDS FOR RESIGNATION OF STATE HOUSE OPERATIVES NAMED IN JJ BANDA ABDUCTION .

Wed. Jun 12, 2024/Smart Eagles

…Let them step down to pave way for fair investigations to be conducted in the matter …

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has challenged the two State House Operatives named by lawyers of Petauke Lawmaker, Hon. JJ Banda as having been fingered by the ailing member of parliament as his abductors to resign and pave way for fair investigations to be conducted by relevant authorities.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka this morning, Nakacinda said the issue of JJ Banda remained a mystery that Zambians and neighbouring countries were eager to have unravelled.

He said what was more frustrating for the Zambian people was the inhumane manner in which the victim of the abduction, Hon. Banda was being mistreated as if he were the villain, yet he was the victim.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema’s silence on the matter of the named State House Operatives was too loud. He bemoaned that the President had instead called for the arrest of Mr JJ Banda for past offences that Hon. Banda had already received punishment in form of a fine .

Meanwhile Hon. Nakacinda has paid glowing tribute to the people of Zambia in general and to Hon. Munir Zulu, Hon. Maureen Mabonga , Hon. Edith Nawakwi and Mr. Brebner Changala for speaking out on the JJ abduction stating that had this not been the case, Hon. Banda would most likely not have made it out of the abduction alive because to all intents and purposes , his abductors meant to kill him.

Hon. Nakacinda urged the police to do their job as leads into the matter were plenty starting with UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso who had warmed JJ Banda on social media that the Petauke seat would be the next the UPND would go for . He said the police should also look at statements of threats on JJ Banda from the Philip Musela, a UPND official in Livingstone who said President Edgar Lungu and his close Minions would be dealt with. Nakacinda wondered why the police had not taken interest in following up such leads in the case of the abduction of the Petauke Lawmaker.

“During PF , President Lungu did not shield any of his party members who misconducted themselves. But there is a terrible propensity by UPND to Sheild their members who do wrong things. It is a shame , ” Nakacinda said.

He said the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu needed to explain to the nation why State House detail was deployed at the medland hospital, where Hon. Banda and his family had elected to have the MP undergo treatment and why they air lifted him to a military facility clearly infringing on his right to choose what health facility he should be treated in.

