Nakacinda Distances Himself  From Brian Mundubile

Brian Mundubile, and his TONSE Led Faction Deceive Zambians, by pretending of Visiting Incarcerated Faction PF Secretary General, Nakacinda in Prison to Score Cheap Political Points樂





Nakacinda, vehemently refuted the claims, and responded as follows



“I have learnt with shock stories making rounds on media platforms concerning myself. May I kindly put it on record that”





“My opinion of Hon. Brian Mundubile doesnt reconcile with this propaganda. My brother Mundubile, I believe cannot abuse my incaceration by faking a visit for cheap political mileage using old pictures.”





“Those who support these people offering themselves for President must thrive to pursue decent and noble politics.”





“You risk destroying the fortunes and image of your candidates.”





“Please leave me out and spare me from these theatrical rhetorics.”



“Hon. Raphael NAKACINDA, MCC

PF SECRETARY GENERAL”