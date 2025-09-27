Nakacinda expels Davies Mwila from PF



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has expelled PF member and former secretary general Davies Mwila from the party for going to South Africa without the party’s permission.





Nakacinda stated that such an action undermined party unity and violated constitutional provisions.





In a letter dated 9th September 2025, Nakacinda accused Mwila of working with other senior party officials and some provincial chairpersons to travel to South Africa without authority from the PF Central Committee, the acting president or the secretariat.





The purpose of the trip, he alleged, was to identify a candidate and solicit funds outside the party’s established structures.





Nakacinda said Mwila’s conduct amounted to a violation of several provisions of the PF constitution, including breach of rules, bringing the party into disrepute, acting disrespectfully towards its leadership and engaging in activities deemed against the party’s interest.





“You are requested to show cause within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against you,” Nakacinda stated in the letter.





The internal wrangles within the PF have since drawn reactions from allied political players.



United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party president apostle Hector Soondo has demanded that the PF leadership extend its disciplinary action to other Members of the Central Committee (MCCs) who plan to attend a meeting reportedly organised by opposition figures Sean Tembo and Chris Zumani Zimba.





In a statement, Apostle Soondo described the meeting as “illegal” and said any PF MCCs who attend would be guilty of insubordination.





“There is no way PF MCCs can undermine the secretary general’s directive by legitimising an illegal meeting. For the sake of discipline and party order, any member who attends must face suspension,” said Soondo.





He argued that participation in such gatherings would erode party authority, fuel confusion within the Tonse Alliance, encourage factionalism and ultimately jeopardise the PF’s preparations for the 2026 general elections.





Apostle Soondo warned that failure to act decisively would send a dangerous signal that rules can be broken with impunity, thereby weakening the PF’s credibility both within the Tonse Alliance and before the Zambian public.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 27, 2025