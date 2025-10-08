Nakacinda summons Sean Tembo, others to attend Tonse emergency meeting





PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has ordered Sean Tembo and other Tonse Alliance party presidents and council representatives to attend today’s emergency meeting to be held at the PF secretariat in Lusaka.





In a statement, Nakacinda stated that the meeting will be held at the PF secretariat at 08:30 hours.





He said the agenda of the meeting is to review recent political and legal developments affecting the alliance, consolidation of unity and reaffirmation of the Tonse Alliance vision and strategic alignment and the way forward.





“All Presidents and designated representatives of member parties are hereby requested to attend this important meeting without fail. The session will provide an opportunity to realign our collective efforts and safeguard the confidence of the Zambian people in the mission of the Tonse Alliance,” he noted.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 8, 2025