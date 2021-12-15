NAKACINDA’S BINOCULARS LENSES UNDER VISION TESTING

It might be today or maybe some other days in future but one thing for sure is that Patriotic Front chairperson for Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakacinda’s credibility is under the litmus test.

Probably it is not Mr Nakacinda’s credibility under scrutiny, but the lenses affixed to his binoculars.

He has zoomed either on the right target or he will have to proof that the lenses are working.

Mr Nakacinda is facing contempt of court charges for alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema is interfering with the operations of the judiciary.



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has filed an application in the High Court stating that Mr Nakacinda’s comments against the judges are contemptuous as the matter involving eight Members of Parliament is pending before court.

On Monday, Mr Nakacinda alleged that President Hichilema was summoning judges at his place in a bid to threaten and coerce them to make decisions favouring the UPND and thereby render the Parliamentary seats vacant.

This, he says, was seen through his binoculars as he zoomed into Mr Hichilema’s residence.

The eight Members of Parliament who include Kabushi legislator Bowman Lusambo had their elections nullified by the High Court last month.



They have however appealed against the High Court’s decision to the Constitutional court.

In the background of the legal battle is Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti who has ordered the MPs to stay away from the sitting of Parliament until the appeals are determined.



This is what has compelled the affected eight MPs to file judicial review proceedings in the High Court as the past order has had different outcomes.



In the past, MPs whose elections had been nullified in the High Court would sit in National Assembly endlessly enjoying the privileges which included allowances and salaries until the Constitutional Court made a ruling.

The order by the Speaker to ‘chase’ away the MPs on appeal means no more salaries and allowances until the Constitutional Court rules they were either elected legitimately or not.



This is what the judges are expected to rule on today.

But with the drama created by Mr Nakacinda, it remains to be seen whether the normal process of the legal process will evolve without preliminary legal matters.

Otherwise, Mr Nakacinda’s lenses in the binoculars are under a litmus test for a clear vision today. –DIAMOND TV