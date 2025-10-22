Nakacinda’s Fall Deepens PF’s Political Wound
Raphael Nakacinda’s defiance ended where the law began on Tuesday. Hours after the Lusaka High Court upheld his 18-month jail sentence for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema, the Patriotic Front faction secretary general surrendered himself to authorities, Bible in hand, insisting he would “continue to speak even in detention.”
His final words outside the High Court captured both defiance and denial. “I am privileged today to go into prison for speaking for the Zambian people,” he declared, claiming persecution under a repealed defamation law. To his supporters, it was martyrdom. To the judiciary, it was justice.
Judge Anne Malata-Ononuju’s ruling was unambiguous. She dismissed Nakacinda’s appeal in its entirety, describing his remarks as “a deliberate intent to harm.” The court found that alleging the President coerced judges to subvert democracy was not political criticism but an assault on judicial independence. In her words, “Such statements erode public trust in the judiciary and cannot be protected as legitimate speech.”
Nakacinda’s conviction stems from his 2021 remarks that President Hichilema was summoning judges at his private residence to frustrate PF court cases. The claim, made without evidence, now defines one of the most consequential political imprisonments since the UPND took power.
At the High Court grounds, PF acting president Given Lubinda stood by his ally, visibly shaken, clutching Nakacinda’s pillow. Lubinda later told sympathisers that the ruling marked “a coordinated effort to silence PF voices,” warning that “the President is coming for everyone.”
But even within PF ranks, that narrative is losing force. Critics note that most of the convictions facing party figures from Bowman Lusambo to Chishimba Kambwili, arise from offences rooted in arrogance and impunity rather than ideology.
The courts are enforcing laws once passed by the same party now crying foul.
Nakacinda will now serve his sentence through the election year. His jailing is both a political and symbolic defeat for a movement struggling to regain moral ground.
For the PF, the question remains: how long will defiance stand where reform is needed most?
There is no law in Zambia that forces any citizen to recognise anyone as president. I there do not recognise Hakainde as such. I will only recognise the new president next year because he or she will represent the interests of all 10 provinces, not just 1. He or she will be a proper leader, not an oppressor. He or she will put all Zambians first, not his or her LGBT masters and tribesmen only.
Citizens, it is time to put Zambia first. Let us start afresh and have real leadership. Let us reject tribalism, corruption and oppression. Let us remove this cancer that is killing us.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Nakachinda should blame his own mouth for all this, he utters things without any aorta of proof and when he gets into trouble with the law, he lames the innocent president instead of blaming himself.
Ba I Indigo be real. It makes absolutely no difference whether you recognise HH as President or not. Fact is, he is the State President until he completes his two terms or we Zambians (not just you ba Indigo) decide to replace him in 2026. In the meantime you just have to live with this fact.
Ba JMC, Hakainde himself, when in opposition, told us about this law. He is your president if you want, but not mine and many other Zambians. I would be ashamed to have a liar as my president. Zambia needs have decency to the presidency. Hakainde fooled me once to vote for him, he can never fool me twice. Come next year, neither PF nor UPND will deliver a president. Voters have moved on. I will be happy to laugh about this over some katata in September next year. You are free to have Chibwantu instead, ama dizzy niyamoyene.
Good night my brother.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.