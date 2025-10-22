Nakacinda’s Fall Deepens PF’s Political Wound



Raphael Nakacinda’s defiance ended where the law began on Tuesday. Hours after the Lusaka High Court upheld his 18-month jail sentence for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema, the Patriotic Front faction secretary general surrendered himself to authorities, Bible in hand, insisting he would “continue to speak even in detention.”





His final words outside the High Court captured both defiance and denial. “I am privileged today to go into prison for speaking for the Zambian people,” he declared, claiming persecution under a repealed defamation law. To his supporters, it was martyrdom. To the judiciary, it was justice.





Judge Anne Malata-Ononuju’s ruling was unambiguous. She dismissed Nakacinda’s appeal in its entirety, describing his remarks as “a deliberate intent to harm.” The court found that alleging the President coerced judges to subvert democracy was not political criticism but an assault on judicial independence. In her words, “Such statements erode public trust in the judiciary and cannot be protected as legitimate speech.”





Nakacinda’s conviction stems from his 2021 remarks that President Hichilema was summoning judges at his private residence to frustrate PF court cases. The claim, made without evidence, now defines one of the most consequential political imprisonments since the UPND took power.





At the High Court grounds, PF acting president Given Lubinda stood by his ally, visibly shaken, clutching Nakacinda’s pillow. Lubinda later told sympathisers that the ruling marked “a coordinated effort to silence PF voices,” warning that “the President is coming for everyone.”





But even within PF ranks, that narrative is losing force. Critics note that most of the convictions facing party figures from Bowman Lusambo to Chishimba Kambwili, arise from offences rooted in arrogance and impunity rather than ideology.





The courts are enforcing laws once passed by the same party now crying foul.



Nakacinda will now serve his sentence through the election year. His jailing is both a political and symbolic defeat for a movement struggling to regain moral ground.





For the PF, the question remains: how long will defiance stand where reform is needed most?

