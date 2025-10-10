Nakonde Clearing Agent’s Scrótum Ripped Off By Wife After Returning Home Late and Drunk

Nakonde Clearing Agent’s Scrótum Ripped Off After Returning Home Late and Drunk.





By White Luhanga



A 29-year-old man in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province has sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by his wife in a violent domestic dispute.





The victim, a clearing agent, is from Ntindi Village in Chief Waitwika’s Chiefdom



Muchinga Province Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred on October 8, 2025 around 23:45 hours.





Brief facts are that the victim returned home in a drunken state around 22:30 hours, prompting his wife to start shouting at him for coming home late.





It was at this point that a fight ensued, and in the process, the victim suffered a severe injury when his scrotum was ripped off from one of his testicles, leaving the testicle exposed.



Mr. Moola says it is alleged that human teeth were used to inflict the injury.





The police apprehended the suspect who is currently detained at Nakonde Main Police Station.





He says the victim is receiving treatment at Nakonde Urban Clinic.



A docket has been opened.



