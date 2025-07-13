Nalumango Behaves Like a Common Cadre on the Street – Nakacinda
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has publicly criticized Vice President Mutale Nalumango, saying she behaves like a “common cadre on the street” and gives “unintelligent answers” in Parliament.
This criticism comes after Nalumango urged opposition parties to stop using former President Edgar Lungu’s name in their campaigns, arguing it evokes negative emotions and is culturally inappropriate.
The tensions between the PF and the United Party for National Development (UPND), led by President Hakainde Hichilema, continue to escalate. Nakacinda’s remarks are part of the ongoing verbal sparring match between the two parties, with each side dug in and determined to outdo the other.
Zambia Yatu, Sunday, July 13, 2025
Leave that woman alone.You can never be her in so many ways .You one of the dull guys I know Nakachinda. Nzelu palibe.How did we find ourselves being governed by people like you…it’s really sad and just hope it will never happen again