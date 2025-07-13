Nalumango Behaves Like a Common Cadre on the Street – Nakacinda



Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has publicly criticized Vice President Mutale Nalumango, saying she behaves like a “common cadre on the street” and gives “unintelligent answers” in Parliament.

This criticism comes after Nalumango urged opposition parties to stop using former President Edgar Lungu’s name in their campaigns, arguing it evokes negative emotions and is culturally inappropriate.





The tensions between the PF and the United Party for National Development (UPND), led by President Hakainde Hichilema, continue to escalate. Nakacinda’s remarks are part of the ongoing verbal sparring match between the two parties, with each side dug in and determined to outdo the other.



Zambia Yatu, Sunday, July 13, 2025