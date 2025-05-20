Nalumango has admitted UPND’s failures – Changala



By Jane Chanda



Governance expert Brebner Changala says Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s remarks that changing governments or political leaders will not end poverty in Zambia, reflects failure by the UPND administration to effectively govern.





Last week, during a conference on poverty reduction and climate resilience, Vice-President Nalumango said that changing governments or political leaders was not the solution to ending poverty in Zambia. She emphasised the need for a shift in national policies and mindsets.





And in an interview with Daily Revelation on Friday, Changala said the Vice-President’s remarks reflected a failure by the UPND government to effectively govern. He in Vice-President Nalumango’s remarks, the UPND was acknowledging growing public appetite for change ahead of the 2026 general elections.





He described the statement as unfortunate and disheartening saying



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/nalumango-has-admitted-upnds-failures-changala/