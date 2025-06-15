NALUMANGO VOWS TO HUNT DOWN FUGITIVES ABROAD, WARNS OF HARSHER PENALTIES UPON EXTRADITION





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has reaffirmed government’s determination to track down and repatriate Zambians who have fled the country to avoid prosecution.





She disclosed that diplomatic engagement with foreign nations is ongoing to ensure such individuals face justice.





Mrs. Nalumango emphasized that all operations will respect international protocols and require mutual cooperation.



She further issued a stern warning, saying fugitives risk facing harsher penalties upon extradition than if they had willingly faced local legal proceedings.





She said this in Parliament during vice President’s Question time on Friday.