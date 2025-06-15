NALUMANGO VOWS TO HUNT DOWN FUGITIVES ABROAD, WARNS OF HARSHER PENALTIES UPON EXTRADITION
By: Sun FM TV Reporter
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has reaffirmed government’s determination to track down and repatriate Zambians who have fled the country to avoid prosecution.
She disclosed that diplomatic engagement with foreign nations is ongoing to ensure such individuals face justice.
Mrs. Nalumango emphasized that all operations will respect international protocols and require mutual cooperation.
She further issued a stern warning, saying fugitives risk facing harsher penalties upon extradition than if they had willingly faced local legal proceedings.
She said this in Parliament during vice President’s Question time on Friday.
This woman is very foolish. What nonsense is this now? Even during national mourning, this oppressive regime is threatening citizens. We need to remove these failures from office.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.