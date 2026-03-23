Namibia Rejects Starlink Licence Application



Namibia has officially turned down a request from Starlink, the satellite internet company owned by Elon Musk, to operate in the country.





The application was submitted through its local partner, Starlink Internet Services Namibia (Pty) Limited, but the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) rejected it.





Authorities have not yet explained why the licence was denied, saying only that full reasons can be requested.



Background to the decision





Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) previously opposed Starlink’s application, raising concerns about possible violations of communication laws and past unlicensed use in Namibia.





Despite this, public consultations showed strong support for Starlink, with over 1,100 submissions backing its entry.





A final decision had been expected by the end of the first quarter of 2026, but the rejection has now confirmed the outcome.





This decision marks another setback for Starlink’s expansion in Southern Africa and raises broader questions about how Namibia balances innovation with national control.