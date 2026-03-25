Namibia warned: Elon Musk may retaliate over Starlink rejection



Analyst has issued a stark warning following Namibia’s decision to reject , describing it as a serious blow to global digital integration efforts.





Political Analyst Sakaria Shikomba stated: “By disallowing Starlink, Namibia slows progress toward the new world order’s technological agenda. As a result, Namibia and even South Africa…should be prepared for potential consequences, which could be economic, social, or political in nature.”





He highlighted possible scenarios:



– Economic: Delays in foreign investment, reduced partnerships, and restricted access to cutting-edge technology.





– Social: Limited connectivity could isolate communities, widening the digital divide.



– Political: Increased pressure from global tech powers or strained diplomatic relations over technological sovereignty.





The statement has sparked debate, raising questions about whether rejecting foreign tech giants is a bold move for national sovereignty or a risky decision that could provoke powerful international interests.