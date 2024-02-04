Namibian President Hage Geingob, 82 has died.

According to a statement released by Acting President of the Republic of Namibia Dr Nangolo Mbumba, Dr Geingob died 4 minutes after midnight at Lady Pohamba hospital where he was receiving treatment after a long battle with cancer.

The President died while in the company of his wife Monica Geingob and his children.

He served as the third Republican President from March 2015. Before rising to the Presidency, Dr Geingob was the country’s first post independence Prime Minister having served under President Sam Nujoma from 1990 to 2002 and 2012 to 2015 when he was elected Republican President.

He also served as Trade and Industry Minister between 2008 and 2012.

The late President attended the inauguration of Republican President Hakainde Hichilema in August 2021 and was recently part of the Heads of State and Governments that attended the COMESA Summit in Lusaka last year.

He is survived by a wife and 3 Children.

The Falcon Media and Broadcasting Limited Management and Staff sends its heartfelt condos to the Geingob family, People of the Republic of Namibia and the SADC community on the death of Dr Hage Geingob.

MHSRIP