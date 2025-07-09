Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes

Namibians mock Zambia!



Despite the worst load-shedding in 60 years and the population only receiving power for 5hrs or less a day, ZESCO finds power to export to Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower), Namibia and Botswana Power Corporation, Botswana.





Despite load-shedding its customers for 19hrs-a-day, ZESCO finds a dedicated average of 190 mega watts to export to the region.





Sometimes the power shortages are so critical that at peak times, ZESCO imports Power from Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), Mozambique, to sustain basic supply and also meet power exports.





Sadly it’s now using power traders as intermediaries for these imports snd exports.