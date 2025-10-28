⬆️ REGIONAL | Namibia’s President Fires Deputy PM, Appoints Herself Mines Minister





Namibia woke up to a political jolt on Sunday. In a move that reshapes the country’s power balance, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has dismissed her Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry, Mines, and Energy, Natangwe Ithete, with immediate effect.





The announcement came late Saturday through an official statement from State House. Calm in tone but firm in intent, the message confirmed that the President will personally assume control of the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy, one of Namibia’s most strategic portfolios.





“The President extends her appreciation to Honourable Ithete for his dedicated service to the Government and the nation,” the statement read.





For many in Windhoek, the decision carries a clear signal: President Nandi-Ndaitwah is asserting her authority early in her tenure. It is her first major Cabinet reshuffle since assuming office and appears aimed at tightening executive control over sectors vital to Namibia’s economy — particularly mining, energy, and industrial policy.





Ithete, known for his technocratic approach and long service within the ruling party, will remain a Member of Parliament, but his removal from Cabinet marks a visible shift in the President’s inner circle.





Analysts say the move reflects both political calculation and administrative urgency. Namibia’s mining and energy sectors are under growing pressure to attract foreign investment, streamline licensing, and accelerate green energy initiatives. By taking direct oversight, the President places herself at the center of these reforms.





The decision has also stirred quiet unease within party structures, where loyalties often run deep. Still, Nandi-Ndaitwah’s action projects the image of a leader willing to make tough calls, one determined to consolidate direction and discipline in her new administration.





For Namibia, the weekend announcement was not just a dismissal. It was a defining moment in the early days of a presidency that is choosing precision over politics and control over caution.



© The People’s Brief | Maria Ndumba