Nangoma Councillors support Bill 7



By Matha Kanene



Some youths and Councillors in Nangoma Constituency, Central Province, have supported the proposed amendment of Bill 7 of 2025.





Speaking to ZNBC News during an engagement meeting with Nangoma Member of Parliament, COLLINS NZOVU, the councillors said the proposed constitutional amendments will enhance the inclusion of more youths and promote women empowerment.





Nangoma Constituency Youth Chairperson, OMEGA CHIBALA, described the move as a positive step taken by the government.





Meanwhile, Mr. NZOVU said the support from the constituency indicates progress in the ongoing constitutional amendment process and highlights the importance of continued public engagement.





And Mr. NZOVU who is also Water Development Minister, said the people of Nangoma are currently mourning Zambia’s sixth Republican President, EDGAR LUNGU.





He said they are calling on government to ensure that the late President’s remains are brought back home for burial in the country he faithfully served.

#constitution