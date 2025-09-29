A nanny has been arrested after kidnapping employer’s baby after faking a pregnancy to her boyfriend to get child support from him.

The unsettling episode began on Saturday afternoon when the infant’s mother returned home to find it eerily quiet and, more alarmingly, empty. Both the child and his 35-year-old nanny were gone. Fearing the worst, the mother immediately attempted to contact the woman.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Magwaza detailed the mother’s frantic efforts.

“The mother contacted the nanny asking her where she was as she had not consented to the child being taken from the house,” he stated.

The initial responses from the carer did little to quell the growing panic. Lieutenant-Colonel Magwaza explained,

“The nanny informed the mother of the child that she was somewhere in Empangeni, but could not provide a reasonable explanation why she had left and taken the child with her.”

Nanny Kidnaps Employer’s Baby To Cover Up A Fake Pregnancy Scam

The situation grew even more sinister as communication continued. The mother was reportedly given instructions that raised immediate red flags.

“Further communication between the mother and the nanny suggested that the mother needed to go alone to Empangeni to fetch her child,” Magwaza revealed.

Recognising the grave danger, the mother wisely bypassed these demands and instead rushed to report the matter at the Durban Central police station.

Authorities sprang into action, with various police units collaborating on the urgent investigation. What they uncovered was a startling motive behind the abduction. It is alleged that the nanny had been living a double life, concocting an elaborate story for her boyfriend. Investigators believe she told him the baby was their own child, a deception that led him to provide her with R2,500 every month for the infant’s care.

This chilling discovery added urgency to the search, culminating in a police operation in the early hours of Sunday morning. The mission was a success. Lieutenant-Colonel Magwaza confirmed,

“In the early hours of Sunday, a police operation was conducted in Empangeni where the 35-year-old woman was arrested. The child was found unharmed and has been taken for precautionary medical examination.”

The 35-year-old suspect is now in custody and is scheduled to face the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.