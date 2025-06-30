Napoli have officially calls up Victor Osimhen to return for pre-season training

Napoli have officially called up Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to return for pre-season training ahead of the 2025/2026 Serie A campaign.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the club has sent Osimhen a call-up letter asking him to report to their Castel Volturno Sports Centre on July 15, when preparations for the new season will begin under new manager Antonio Conte.

Osimhen, who has been on a 10-month loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray, will become a Napoli player again from midnight on Monday when his loan deal expires.

The 25-year-old striker had left Napoli under difficult circumstances after a proposed move to Saudi Arabia collapsed due to disagreements over the transfer fee. Napoli reportedly demanded more money, which stalled the deal despite advanced negotiations.

He has until July 15, 2025, to seal a move away from Naples based on the €75million release clause on his contract.

Osimhen remains under contract with Napoli until June 2026, and the coming weeks will determine whether he stays to lead the attack in Conte’s new project or leaves for a new challenge elsewhere.