Napoli reject Galatasaray bid for Victor Osimhen

Napoli have reportedly rejected a fresh €75m bid from Galatasaray for the signing of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, despite the Turkish giants meeting the official release clause in his contract.

Nigerian sports journalist and transfer insider Onyebuchi Onokala, also known as Buchi Laba shared the transfer update.

He said Napoli are actively working to push the Super Eagles striker towards a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia instead.

Onokala wrote: “Napoli officially turns down Galatasaray €75m third offer for Victor Osimhen. The official Release clause Figure.”

“Victor James Osimhen says YES to Galatasaray and wants to continue with the Turkish team,” Onokala added.

The 26-year-old Nigerian had earlier given his approval to a permanent transfer to Galatasaray, following a successful loan spell, and has no interest in a switch to the Middle East.

According to Onokala, Napoli’s refusal to accept Galatasaray’s offer, despite it matching the contractual clause, is a deliberate strategy to frustrate the deal as they wants to push him to Saudi Arabia.