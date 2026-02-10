NAREP Urges Govt to Set Up Mental Health Desk for MPs

The National Restoration Party (NRP) has called on the government in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to establish a dedicated desk at the national assembly to address the growing concerns surrounding mental health issues among members of parliament.





Party Secretary General Martin Mulenga says as Zambia approaches the end of the 13th Session of the National Assembly, many Members of Parliament are experiencing mental health challenges, with some uncertain about their political future.





Mr. Mulenga notes that the pressure surrounding candidate endorsements and the fear of losing parliamentary seats has contributed to heightened stress levels among legislators.





He has since urged the Ministry of Health to introduce regular mental health screenings for parliamentarians at Parliament grounds, adding that counseling sessions and mental health awareness programs should be incorporated.





He is calling on the government to treat the matter with urgency and seriousness.