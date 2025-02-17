NASON MSONI wants the Human Rights Commission to investigate extrajudicial killings by the Police

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION URGED TO THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATE CIRCUMSTANCES THAT LED POLICE TO SLAY SUSPECTS IN THEIR CUSTODY





The do-nothing Human rights commission must take keen interest in the slaying of suspects in cold blood by the police.



The explanations given by the Zambian police does not add up and there is a danger that innocent lives might have been put down.





We must hold everyone accountable for their actions. The mere fact that the victims have been criminalized is not good enough a reason to believe the statement issued by the police.



The credibility of the Zambian police is tainted and is synonymous with lies and deception.





What is inconceivable is why in the first place the suspects after being arrest had to be taken to a hideout and secluded spot where the killings took place.



In an ideal situation the suspects should have been taken to a police station for detention and the subsequent commencement of investigations.





What if I suppose and allege that the suspects might have been gunned down after failing to produce what was demanded from them?



In a nutshell we must all reject and condemn this kind of policing that takes away the life from a suspect Willy nilly. This conduct by the police gives way to speculation.





I doubt that there was any real danger posed to police officers that warranted the use of such disproportionate force against the defenseless citizens.



Certainly something is amiss here requiring further investigations.





It is double standards to assert that capital punishment is abolished on one hand and then savagely taking away life from suspects through extrajudicial killings.





The disproportionate use of force by the police and the extrajudicial killings of suspects has got to stop forthwith. Suspects should be accorded the opportunity to be brought before court.





In order to bring finality in this suspicious slaying of suspects, We call for a thorough and expeditious investigation in this matter.

Nasson Msoni

President

All Peoples Congress APC