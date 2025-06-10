NATION URGED TO MOURN WITH DIGNITY AND UNITY – HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU





LUSAKA, 9 June 2025 — Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has called on Zambians to unite in mourning the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, describing his death as a national and personal loss.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mwiimbu expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former Head of State, recalling his own close ties to Mr. Lungu as a former Minister of Home Affairs and a fellow lawyer in the legal fraternity.





“This is not just a loss to the nation but a deeply personal one for me. President Lungu was my predecessor at the Ministry of Home Affairs and a colleague in law. We mourn a man who once held the highest office in the land with a shared sense of humanity,” the Minister said.





He urged all Zambians, regardless of political affiliation or personal conviction, to come together in solemn unity to honour the memory of a leader who served as President for six years and seven months.





“As we await the arrival of President Lungu’s remains from South Africa, we call on the public to uphold the values of peace, dignity, and togetherness. This is a time to support the bereaved family and to reflect on what unites us as a nation,” he added.





Minister Mwiimbu further appealed to citizens and political actors alike to refrain from making inflammatory statements or engaging in hate speech related to the funeral proceedings, emphasizing that the moment calls for compassion, respect, and national solidarity.





“This is not a time for discord, but for national reflection. Let us mourn in peace and give President Lungu a dignified send-off befitting a man who led our country,” he said.





The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the late President is honoured with the solemnity and respect due to his former office, while continuing to coordinate security and logistical arrangements around the state funeral.



