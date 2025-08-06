NATIONAL ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE DEMOCRATIC UNION OF ZAMBIA ACKIM ANTHONY NJOVU





Fellow Citizens, Brothers and Sisters,



I speak to you this morning not only as President of the Democratic Union, but as a Zambian, a son of this great nation, shaped by its struggles, its values, and its unwavering spirit.





Today, I address you at a time of national reflection and responsibility. Let us begin by acknowledging the moment we find ourselves in.



1. On the Passing and Burial of Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu

It is with a heavy heart that we still prepare to lay to rest our former Head of State, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Regardless of political affiliations, we must all honour the office he once held and the service he rendered to our country.





The passing of our sixth President has laid bare a sobering truth: as a nation, we are not as united as we ought to be. This moment calls for deep reflection and earnest prayer—prayer that we may walk together in unity and learn to live as one people.

It has also exposed the fragile nature of our relationships with neighbouring countries, reminding us of the urgent need to foster goodwill beyond our borders.





Above all, we must embrace forgiveness while we still have breath. As the Bemba proverb wisely teaches, “Imiti ishi palamine tashubula uku kwesana”—trees that grow close together will inevitably clash. Differences are part of life, but holding on to bitterness only robs us of the chance to heal. Let us choose reconciliation, understanding that time may not always grant us the chance to make peace.





In death, we are reminded of our shared humanity. I urge all citizens, especially leaders across the political spectrum, to still approach this moment with dignity, humility, and respect. Let the intended burial of President Lungu be a moment of national unity, not division whenever it will comes to pass.





2. Reflection on Leadership – Lessons from South Africa

Many of us have watched events unfold in South Africa regarding a high-profile court case. Let it be said clearly: there is no winner or loser in the face of justice rather only lessons. Lessons in accountability. Lessons in humility. And lessons for all current and future leaders.





We are all human, living by God’s grace. And we will all be judged by history, by posterity, and by our Creator not by how much power we hold, but by how we use it. Let us lead with empathy, and serve with integrity.





In this moment of national reflection, I wish to speak directly to the party in government regarding the pressing concerns of our people. While many citizens have expressed concern that tabomfwa ba UPND, these voices must not be dismissed. The issues raised are real, and they deserve thoughtful attention and decisive action.



Leadership demands responsiveness. It requires humility to hear even the most difficult truths and courage to address them. The strength of any government lies not only in its policies, but in its willingness to engage with the people it serves.





3. National Challenges That Must Not Be Ignored



a. Loadshedding and Energy Crisis



Our homes are in darkness. Our businesses are struggling. Loadshedding has with intensity, crippled our productivity and frustrating daily life. This is not just an energy issue; it’s a governance issue. Zambia needs a serious and transparent energy reform agenda that prioritizes renewable investments and secures supply for all. Continued Exports at the expenses of ordinary Zambian’s must be stopped. The abnormal cannot continue to be seen as normal. Takana!!!





b. Standard of Living



While we acknowledge the recent decline in Zambia’s annual inflation rate—from 14.1% in June to 13.0% in July 2025—many citizens continue to feel the burden of rising costs in their daily lives. We must admit the truth: our people are suffering. A bag of mealie meal, basic household goods, transport just to mention a few still remain unaffordable and they are not luxuries. We urge the government to go beyond the numbers and listen to the lived experiences of the people. Economic indicators must reflect not just statistical progress, but real improvements in livelihoods. Any economic gains must be felt in the pocket and the belly. We urge the government to invest more time in addressing the cost of living than looking and fighting for the body.





c. Primary Health Care and Drug Shortages



Our clinics are running out of essential medicines. Mothers walk long distances only to be told, “There is no Panadol.” This is unacceptable. A nation that cannot provide primary health care is a nation that is failing its most basic duty. We propose an emergency national health supply programme, to restock hospitals and decentralize access to drugs especially in rural areas. The trend of keeping patients for months in queues awaiting medical attention must be addressed urgently.





4. On Mining and the Nation’s Wealth

Our natural resources are a gift, but the benefits are not being felt by the Zambian people. Current mining tax incentives favour foreign corporations, not Zambian communities. This must change. We must renegotiate mining contracts to ensure fair taxation, local reinvestment, and environmental responsibility. Zambia’s wealth must build Zambian schools, roads, and hospitals not foreign bank accounts.





I am deeply saddened by the Minister of Finance’s passing of Statutory Instrument No. 47 of 2025, which permits mining companies to export copper concentrates without paying export tax. This is a profound betrayal of the citizens of this country and of future generations.

In the face of crippling debt, we are still giving away our wealth—our value, our chance at economic liberation, our all. We have preached relentlessly about the importance of processing our natural resources, and yet the opposite has been done. What sin have we committed, kansi, to deserve this kind of leadership?





I demand the immediate reversal of this Statutory Instrument. This is white-collar corruption, and it must not be allowed to continue.



My spirit tells me we are under state capture. The minister is not exercising his free will—he knows these policies are detrimental to our economy and harmful to our citizens. We must work together to reverse this siege as responsible citizens.



As the Tonga proverb reminds us: “Ng’ombe ntanzi inywa menda mabotu”—the first cow drinks clean water. Let those in leadership be the first to act with integrity, transparency, accountability and compassion.





5. Protecting Our Democracy – Electoral Integrity

We are deeply concerned about efforts to manipulate the Electoral Code of Conduct for partisan gain. We are aware of what is happening. We will not stand by and watch our democracy be compromised. Let me be clear: Zambia belongs to all of us not to one party, not to one leader. The will of the people must be protected at all costs. As the young people of this nation, we will not allow this.

We demand independent electoral oversight, respect for opposition voices, and the end of intimidation tactics across the country.





6. Corruption, Governance and Accountability Failure

I challenge the UPND-led government to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability by updating the public on the status of corruption investigations involving four cabinet ministers reportedly under probe by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) since last year.



Your continued silence raises suspicions of a potential cover-up, possibly involving senior government officials.

Corruption has continued to be perfected from one regime to the other. With recent attempts to perpetuate corruption beyond the borders in South Africa, it is worrying. The revelations by the DPP that senior government officials are orchestrating criminal activities to siphon funds from the government are concerning.





As the Democratic Union, we demand that the government updates the public on what has happened to the investigations into the four ministers. Last year, we were informed that investigations were underway, but up to now, there are no findings or conclusive reports shared with the public. We deserve to know whether these ministers were cleared or if cases are proceeding to prosecution.





Justice and public trust demand more than vague reassurances. No investigation ends in thin air. There must be findings, and those findings must be made public. Transparency is not optional it is a duty. Empty anti-corruption rhetoric must be stopped and decisive action taken, including the immediate suspension of any ministers under investigation to prevent interference with the process.





The fight against corruption cannot be won without structural reforms that insulate investigative agencies from political influence.

We can talk about procurement reforms or system upgrades, but without independent institutions, it’s just talk. When we’re given the mandate, we will push for constitutional amendments to guarantee that independence. That’s when the anti-corruption fight becomes real.





The sharp rise in illicit financial transactions—reaching $3.5 billion in 2024—stands in stark contrast to the celebration of a $184 million IMF loan and the doubling of domestic borrowing to $1.3 billion, just five months before year-end. These figures are not merely economic statistics; they are a reflection of leadership failure.

The $3.5 billion in illicit outflows reveals Zambia’s immense potential to generate sufficient revenue from its natural resources—particularly minerals—to fund infrastructure development and payoff its debt.





Instead of leveraging this potential, the government has resorted to imposing unrealistic taxes on citizens and securing unsustainable loans that burden future generations.

A significant portion of these illicit funds is siphoned from our mineral wealth, which should be the backbone of national prosperity—not a source of silent exploitation.





Furthermore, the failure of Bill 7 and Bill 13 sends a clear and urgent message to the UPND: it is time to reconsider the current governance approach. Zambia needs leadership that embodies transparency, accountability, and compassion—a leadership that governs with love for its people and care for its future.

Let us rise to the challenge and build a nation where integrity guides our decisions, and the welfare of every citizen is placed above political convenience.



7. Illegal Mining and Citizen Empowerment



We are disappointed with how the government is managing the illegal mining issue. Today citizens are allowed back to mine, tomorrow they are chased away. This inconsistency breeds anger and riots. We need a better way to engage our people, one that avoids loss of life and damage to property. These resources belong to the Citizens and must have a fair share of these resources.



The real issue is joblessness. If people had opportunities, they wouldn’t risk their lives in unsafe, illegal mines. The government must act faster to create employment, especially for the youth. Employment creation and meaningful community engagement are key to ending the illegal mining crisis and sustaining national peace.



8. A Call to Unity and Youth Leadership



In the face of these challenges, what shall we do?



We must unite.



We must rise above tribalism, above division, and above the politics of hate. And we must also make way for the youth the heartbeat of Zambia. To the young people: this is your time. Step forward. Lead. Organize. Be the generation that reclaims the soul of this nation with courage and vision.



9. Closing – A Nation at the Crossroads

Zambia stands at a crossroads between fear and hope, between the past and the future.



Let us choose hope. Let us choose the Democratic Union.

It’s time to embrace young, visionary leadership—leaders who are not only innovative but deeply committed to transforming bold ideas from Zambia’s youth into tangible solutions for our nation. The future belongs to those who dare to imagine a better tomorrow and work relentlessly to build it.

Let’s move forward with purpose, unity, and the courage to redefine our country’s path.



Democratic Union’s Plan/Solutions



1. It is time to restore human dignity to the millions of Zambians struggling under the weight of poverty and neglect

2. Provide leadership grounded in integrity, driven by transparency, and committed to accountability.



3. We will create economic and employment opportunities that are accessible to all—not reserved for a privileged few. Every Zambian deserves a fair chance to thrive



4. Doing what’s right should never require legislation. We are committed to elevating women and youth into leadership roles—appointing women as Provincial Ministers and empowering young people to serve as District Commissioners. This is our pledge to inclusive governance and generational transformation



5. To tackle the rising cost of living, we will establish strategic corporations aimed at generating large-scale employment, invest in agriculture through commercial farming initiatives, and offer targeted subsidies during challenging times like these—ensuring resilience and relief for our people.



6. Through prudent management of our natural resources, we shall provide funding to NHIMA to enhance medical services and not burden workers by increasing the deduction when they are already burdened by high taxes.



7. Our priority is making healthcare accessible and affordable for all. We commit to strengthening primary healthcare so that people get help before illnesses become emergencies, ensuring medicines are always available, and expanding NHIMA to cover more essential services.



8. I assure you that corruption in the health sector will not be tolerated and that every kwacha allocated to healthcare will go directly to serving the people because a healthy Zambia is a prosperous Zambia.



9. To ensure we have a motivated civil service, we shall reinstate allowances and privileges removed by UPND.

10. We recognize the vital role of civil servants and will empower them with the autonomy and support needed to effectively implement government programs



11. We will prioritize investment in electricity generation and ensure every province achieves energy self-sufficiency—laying the foundation to attract sustainable investment and drive economic growth.



12. We will invest in nationwide water reticulation systems to address a long-standing burden that has compromised public health and safety—especially for women who are forced to fetch water during unsafe hours due to chronic rationing. This is not just an infrastructure issue; it’s a matter of dignity and security.



13. We will establish a Mining Investment Agency dedicated to empowering citizens to invest in the mining sector—unlocking opportunities for wealth creation and paving the way for the rise of homegrown billionaires.



Let us build a Zambia where justice is not a slogan, but a reality. Where power is not abused, but used to uplift. Where leaders are servants, not masters. And where we remember always that we are only here by the grace of God.



May God bless you.

May God bless the Democratic Union.

And may God bless the Republic of Zambia.