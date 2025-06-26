“NATIONAL INTERESTS OVERRIDE PERSONAL AND FAMILY INTERESTS” – AMB.  EMMANUEL MWAMBA

Facebook Post by Emmanuel Mwamba (July 4, 2021):

“National Interests Overrides Personal and Family Interests

A good to example is the case of the late President Levy Mwanawasa (MHSRIEP) who made it clear that he wanted to lie at his Palabana Farm.

This was also emphatically stated in his written Will.

He was however buried at Embassy Park in Lusaka as it has been designated as a memorial burial site for our fallen Heads of State.

Other countries have Heroes’ Square.

When one rises to the position of Head of State, family interests have to be balanced with national imperatives.”