SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says President Hakainde Hichilema will president over the funeral of his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, whose national mourning period has been extended for nine days.

But during the same briefing, family representative lawyer Makebi Zulu said it was the late Mr Lungu’s wish that his predecessor, Mr Hichilema should not be allowed to attend his funeral.

After protracted negotiations regards the repatriation of Mr Lungu’s remains from South Africa, Mr Kangwa said Government and the Lungu family reached an agreement.

“In accordance with the family’s wishes and the dignity benefiting the service of the sixth President our nation, a state funeral shall be held and shall be presided over by the President of the Republic of Zambia,” Mr Kangwa said at a joint pressing briefing in South Africa.

He added that Mr Hichilema has also officially extended the mourning period for Mr Lungu by nine days from today until June 23, 2025.

Mr Kangwa also clarified that the Zambia Government granted passage of Mr Lungu, who died on June 5, to attend medical attention in South Africa.

“The Government of the republic of Zambia officially granted passage for the sixth President to come to South Africa for treatment,” he said adding that efforts were also made to support the deceased while he sort medical attention abroad.

“Efforts were made to support the President while he was in South Africa, however with the history and relationships, this did not come to pass,” Mr Kangwa said.

He thanked the South African Government for facilitating medical care and all those who supported the negotiation process, which included traditional leadership and the clergy.

Mr Kangwa also thanked Zambians for their unity, compassion and patience during this mourning process, adding “let us come together as One Zambia, One Nation”.

Earlier, Mr Zulu said it was Mr Lungu’s settled wishes that in the event of his death, those who never showed any interest of his welfare while he was alive should not be allowed to pretend to be interested in his welfare in death.

He said the deceased’s specific wishes and those of the family included that he should be repatriated back home in the same manner he had travelled to South Africa, namely privately.

“Secondly, his body should lie in state at his personal residence in Chifwema prior to burial. Thirdly, in the event that he is accorded State funeral, his successor should not be allowed to attend it,” the lawyer said.

The other wish is that Archbishop Alick Banda be requested to preside over the church service that maybe held in Mr Lungu’s honour.

“Following his death, the family has been engaging in protracted negotiations with the Hichilema administration which it requested to guarantee that the wishes of the former President will be honoured”.

Mr Zulu stressed that the negotiations were never about pending matters in court relating to any of the members of the family or associates of Mr Lungu.

He said the two parties agreed to honour some undertakings, including private repatriation of the body.

“That the body of the late Mr Lungu shall be transported together with the family from South African to Zambia on Wednesday using a private charter”.

On arrival, it will be received by family members in Lusaka and given full military honours, to be conducted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

It was agreed that the body shall be taken to the funeral house in Chifwema, and will later be moved to Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Thursday, June 19.

From Thursday to Saturday, members of the public will be paying their last respects from the conference centre from 09:00 to 16:00, after which the body be returned to Chifwema, every day.

“The State funeral to host foreign signatories to be held at Mulunshushi International Conference Centre on Sunday, June 22,” Mr Zulu said.

On Monday, there will be a valedictory session to be held at Supreme Court for the late lawyer, to be followed by a church service in the Lusaka show grounds to be graced by Archbishop Banda.

“The body shall always be accompanied by a relative, the aide de camp, and the former president’s personal physician”.

He added that acting Patriotic Front (PF) president Given Lubinda will representing the PF during the period.

“The family is proceeding based on the guarantees given by the Government that they will not deviate from the agreement,” Mr Zulu said.

He also apologise for the inconvenience and pain caused by the protracted negotiations.

