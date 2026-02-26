National Turning Point: Council of Elders for Ethical Leadership, Democracy and Development Announces High-Stakes Democracy Conference for Zambia





A pivotal national moment is taking shape as the Council of Elders for Ethical Leadership, Democracy and Development (CEELDD) announces a landmark National Conference of Democracy and Development Change Advocates, set for March 6–7, 2026 — a gathering framed as a decisive step toward confronting Zambia’s most urgent challenges.





Addressing the nation during a press briefing, conference chairperson Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika declared that Zambia stands at a historic crossroads as the August 13 milestone approaches — a moment demanding reflection, unity, and bold direction.





The conference, he explained, will confront the nation’s most persistent fault lines: constitutional disputes, deepening concerns over national unity, governance tensions, economic strain, rising living costs, and entrenched poverty — issues he described as defining the country’s present and shaping its future.





Calling for broad national participation, Mbikusita-Lewanika urged stakeholders across society to rise above division and collectively chart a new path forward.





Reinforcing the call, planning committee member Mbita Chitala emphasized that the initiative is strictly non-partisan — designed as an open national platform where dialogue, reform, and development can converge in pursuit of a stronger, more cohesive nation.





The gathering is being positioned not merely as a conference, but as a forum for national reckoning — and potentially, renewal.