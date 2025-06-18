NATIONAL UNITY HELD HOSTAGE: THE POLITICS BEHIND THE DELAY OF LUNGU’S BODY REPATRIATION



By Sydney Chela



LUSAKA – In a time when the nation expected to stand together in solemn unity, the passing of Zambia’s former Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has instead triggered an unprecedented political and emotional standoff.





Initially, the Patriotic Front (PF), through its Vice President Given Lubinda, unilaterally announced a seven-day national mourning period.





The following day, Republican President Hakainde Hichilema officially declared a seven-day national mourning period, which was later extended to nine days to accommodate wider national sentiments and avoid political division.





The Zambian people embraced the mourning period with dignity and respect, slowing down all activities to reflect and pay their last respects to a man who once held the nation’s highest office.





However, the unity of purpose began to falter when reports emerged that the family of the late President had allegedly rejected the presence of President Hichilema at any of the planned funeral events.





This unusual development has since snowballed into a diplomatic deadlock between the State and the family.





Today, just hours before the body of the late President was due to be repatriated from South Africa, PF senior member Makebi Zulu abruptly announced that the repatriation had been halted.





Mr. Zulu, in a live press briefing this morning, claimed that the government had failed to honour prior agreements made with the family a claim that has yet to be verified or substantiated with public documentation.





The unfortunate result is that the entire nation is being held at ransom, with millions of Zambians left in suspense, confused, and mourning without closure.



What should have been a dignified, state-led process has been turned into a tug-of-war driven more by emotion and political posturing than national interest.





As a Zambian citizen I raise the following five fundamental questions to the family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu:



1. Why has the family chosen to politicize a moment of national grief that ought to unite, rather than divide, Zambia?





2. Is it in the national interest to reject the presence of a sitting Head of State at the funeral of a former President?



3. Does holding back the repatriation of the body not amount to weaponizing grief against the will of the Zambian people?





4. What legacy does the family wish to preserve one of unity and patriotism, or one of division and political bitterness?



Zambia deserves better. In life and in death, national leaders must be treated with honour and dignity not controversy. The people of Zambia want closure, peace, and unity during this difficult time.





We must not allow personal differences to overshadow the values of a democratic and peaceful republic. Let the nation mourn in unity and move forward with maturity and respect for our institutions.