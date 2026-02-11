NATO faces uncertainty as US pulls back admirals from key roles



Questions are being raised about the future direction of NATO after reports that the United States plans to step back from some senior command positions, allowing European officers to take over roles traditionally held by American admirals.





Washington has been urging European members to increase military spending and take greater responsibility for the alliance’s security.





Analysts say the change does not mean NATO is ending, but it reflects a major internal shift in leadership and burden-sharing within the alliance.





The United States has long been NATO’s main military power, providing much of the funding, logistics and strategic planning, especially during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Some observers see the move as Europe becoming more independent, while others warn it could affect deterrence and unity inside the alliance.