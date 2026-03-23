NATO Pledges Action to Reopen Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran Crisis



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declared the alliance “absolutely convinced” it can reopen the Strait of Hormuz, closed by Iran in response to U.S. and Israeli military operations.

Speaking Sunday, Rutte said more than 20 countries—mostly NATO members plus partners like Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, and Bahrain—are coordinating closely with the United States to restore navigation through the vital chokepoint.





He described joint planning as essential, called Iran’s actions an existential threat to global security, and praised recent U.S. efforts as crucial. The statement follows President Trump’s March 22 ultimatum demanding Iran lift restrictions within 48 hours or face strikes on its power infrastructure.





The Strait carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Its closure has driven Brent crude prices sharply higher, threatening energy markets and economies worldwide.

While Rutte expressed strong confidence in allied resolve, NATO has no formal mandate for direct combat operations in the Gulf, and European members remain cautious about escalation risks.