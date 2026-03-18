NATO Rushes Patriot System Deployment to Reinforce Turkey



Turkey’s Ministry of Defense announced that NATO is deploying an additional Patriot air defense system to the country, aiming to strengthen airspace protection along its southern border.





NATO Allied Air Command is set to install the system in Adana, a key strategic location in southern Turkey, to counter potential threats from missiles and drones that could violate NATO airspace.





Meanwhile, Turkish authorities are investigating a March 13 incident in which a guided missile launched from Iran was detected and successfully intercepted by NATO air defense systems over the eastern Mediterranean.





A spokesperson for Turkey’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that coordination with relevant countries is underway to verify the details, stressing that Turkey will take decisive action against any threats to its national security.